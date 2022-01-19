Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Zimbabwe Medical Awards Trust Introduces the Good Doctor Initiative

Features Writer

A group of medical doctors has joined hands to launch an initiative meant to improve the lives of families of health workers who have succumbed to Covid-19 over the past two years.

The Zimbabwe Medical Awards Trust (ZMAT) launched the Good Doctor Initiative in October last year with the intention of assisting with school fees, food, uniforms among other material things.

The initiative also aims to conduct medical outreach programs where the doctors will move around communities conducting free medical checkups and treatment.

ZMAT chairperson Dr Jeosephat Chiripanyanga said so far, the program had helped to pay for school fees for three children whose parents had died due to Covid-19.

"Firstly we are targeting children of departed medical professionals be it nurses, doctors, pharmacists and anyone who was a medical personnel who lost their lives to Covid-19. We have helped three children, one boy who is in Form 3 whose father was a doctor and two girls who are still in primary school whose mother was a nurse.

"We have also offered financial aid as we are paying school fees and as the term is starting we are hoping to buy them uniforms so they continue their education," he said.

Dr Chiripanyanga said the Good Doctor initiative aimed to reach out to as many families as possible and last for a lifetime depending on their financial stability.

"The number of children we will assist will depend on the financial stability that we are going to have. If we are going to have more good people out there who are willing to help we will take as many as we can," he said.