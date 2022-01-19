Zimbabwe: Falao, Bennet Cheer Zim U-19 Spirits in Defeat

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-19 cricket team coach Prosper Utseya yesterday said bowler Alex Falao and batter Brian Bennett's performances in the 115 run -defeat to Pakistan on Monday gave them hope as they look to finish the Group C games at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 on a positive note.

Falao became the first Zimbabwean to take a five-wicket haul at this edition when he claimed 5-58 while Bennett was involved in an important knock in the middle of the innings with his 83 runs at the Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad & Tobago on Monday.

But their efforts were not enough to subdue the dominant Pakistanis, who are two-time winners of the youth World Cup.

Zimbabwe, who went into the match on the back of a comprehensive victory over Papua New Guinea in their first match, won the toss first and elected to field.

But the Pakistanis were superior with the bat after reaching 315/9 in their 50 overs. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 200 in response. However, their coach Utseya was consoled by the spirit in his team.

"The game didn't go according to what we had hoped for but there were a lot of positives. That five-wicket haul by Alex Falao and the knock by Bennett gives us hope ahead of the last game.

"I think we had started very well against Pakistan with both the bat and the ball but we didn't do it for long to challenge our opponents. Without also taking away from Pakistan, they played well.

"The ground is small and fast. I would say the par score for that ground would be around 320 runs and if you can bat well you give yourself a good chance.

"But we kept losing wickets in crucial moments. Bennett did well with his contribution of 83 runs. We needed more of that from the batters and I am sure the youngsters are learning fast," said Utseya.

Pakistan's opener Haseebullah Khan put on the highest score of the tournament so far with 135 from 155 balls as he and Irfan Khan combined for a 192-run third-wicket partnership.

Irfan was forced to go for 81 from 77 balls, including eight fours, after being caught by David Bennett off the bowling of Mcgini Dube.

Zimbabwe continued the fightback, led by right-arm seamer Falao, who took the prized wicket of Haseebullah on his way to 5-58.

The Chevrons had already produced a score higher than this against Papua New Guinea in their opening game of Group C when they harvested 321/9 in their 50 overs.

However, they faltered in this chase. Matthew Welch and Steven Saul combined at the top of the order to put on 34 for the first wicket.

The next six wickets fell for 77 runs before a timely partnership of 83 runs between Bennett and Tendekai Mataranyika gave Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope. Bennett was eventually caught out at 104 for his superb 82, scored off 92 balls with a six and 11 fours.

But with Bennett's dismissal they were left needing 121 runs with only 58 balls remaining, Mataranyika followed his partner back to the hutch two balls later before the final wicket of Mcgini Dube fell to hand Pakistan a convincing 115-run victory.

Centurion Haseebullah, Irfan Khan (75) and Awais Ali, who finished with incredible bowling figures of 6-56, shone for Pakistan.

With two points in the bag, Zimbabwe still have a chance of progressing from the group but that will depend on how they are going to fare against tricky Afghanistan in their last match on Saturday.

The match will again be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago. Afghanistan were set to begin their campaign against PNG yesterday.

Scorecard

Pakistan Under-19s: 315-9 in 50 overs (Haseebullah Khan 135, Irfan Khan 75, Abdul Faseeh 27; Alex Falao 5/58, Mcgini Dube 3/68)

Zimbabwe Under-19s: 200 all out in 42.4 overs (Brian Bennett 83, Matthew Welch 26, Tendekai Mataranyika 26; Awais Ali 6/56, Zeeshan Zameer 2/32, Ahmed Khan 2/40)