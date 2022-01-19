Ghana to Participate in Soccerex Americas

The global football community will converge at the Miami Beach Convention Centre, USA, in March this year, to chart a future for the sport.

Dubbed 'Soccerex Americas,' the prestigious event, which takes place between March 15 -16, is expected to bring together over 2,000 of the game's senior stakeholders from more than 90 countries - in the hope of creating a unique business environment through an expanded programme of industry insight, workshops and networking opportunities.

As a working partner for Soccerex, Go Ghana LLC, a sports and tourism business consortium based in USA, will send a soccer and business delegation to Miami, USA for the event.

Opportunities also exist for Ghanaian football clubs and companies to join the Go Ghana delegation at the event and promote their products and services to the international audience.

Chief Executive of Go Ghana LLC, Ms Annie Hiamey, has promised a dedicated support to help participants get the most from the event, and also organise pre-arranged meetings with buyers from USA, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Participants of the event are expected to hear from the top soccer stakeholders like Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber. Sports NL will be joining Soccerex Americas to showcase and discuss the latest and greatest in Dutch football. The session will focus on leadership through innovation, by reinventing football, not only on the pitch but also off the pitch.

According to organisers, there will be exclusive fireside chat with Ian Nolan, Chief Content Officer, Manchester United. "Manchester United Chief Content Officer, Ian Nolan sits down for a fireside chat to discuss Manchester United and their media strategy, taking the women's game continental; Laliga and ESPN - the worldwide leader in sport: Join LaLiga's North American office and ESPN as they look into their quest to make soccer the biggest sport in the region, and how they best integrate with the world's biggest broadcasters to create an LaLiga experience that stays true to brand while adapting to the newer market among others."

For the first time, the Department for International Trade (DIT) is also partnering with Soccerex Americas to showcase UK commercial capabilities and thought-leadership within the sports sector and provide an opportunity for UK companies to promote their products and services.

Soccerex, for over 25 years, has brought the global football industry together at best-in-class conferences around the world. "Providing the most enjoyable experience possible for all members of the football community has been the number one priority of Soccerex."

The Soccerex Americas 2022 event will include industry-leading conference programming covering key topics facing the industry of football, an exhibition showcasing the latest services and products from around the world, "and creating unparalleled networking opportunities."