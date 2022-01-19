Zimbabwe: Dubai Expo Generates Interest From Investors

Zimbabwe has been inundated with investment inquiries at the ongoing Expo Dubai 2020 with close to 200 000 people visiting the country's pavilion.

This comes after authorities from the country led by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga presented moving investment cases.

Zimbabwe commissioner general, Ambassador Mary Mubi at the ongoing expo said, "the Zimbabwe pavilion has received over 173 000 visitors as at 31 December 2021.

"Visitors who have shown keen interest in doing business in Zimbabwe include; UAE, China, India, UK, USA, France, Russia, Germany Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Philippines, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Bangladesh and Zimbabweans in Diaspora amongst others."

Amb Mubi said enquiries cut across all sectors, "in the tourism sector there is particular interest in the majestic Victoria Falls and safari.

"Visitors inquired about travel regulations, visas and permits issuance, peace and security in the country as well as the best time to visit Zimbabwe.

"The other areas of interest in tourism are the national parks scattered around the country and our heritage sites," she said.

Amb Mubi said the tourism, mining and agriculture investment opportunities have received a lot of inquiries, the bulk of inquiries registered on the self-service portal are on lithium, diamond and gold.

She said potential investors submitted their requests to ZIDA for facilitation in mining, solar and hydro power generation, agriculture imports of macadamia nuts, horticultural products, livestock products, setting up of green field companies in many sectors, tourism amongst others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Visitors were also requesting for invites during workshops and conferences especially for mining and agriculture thus the zone has registered their interests. Potential visitors and investors make enquiries on whether there are any direct flights to Zimbabwe, stability of the country as both a tourist and investment destination, rainfall patterns, internet connectivity amongst others.

"There has also been an increased interest by Arab countries on Safari in Zimbabwe and enquiries on how to get hunting permits," said Amb Mubi.

She said tour operators mainly from UAE and Czech Republic are seeking tourism visitors based in Zimbabwe.

"Inquiries are also related to products in the commercial spaces, the retail store and the world market respectively. Herbal teas in particular, organic produce, handicrafts, sculptures, crotchety, and Binga baskets are in great demand," said Amb Mubi.