Gambia: Supreme Court Re-Affirms Decision in UDP's Election Petition Case

The Gambia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed UDP's motion seeking to bring back their election petition against President Adama Barrow, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Attorney General.

The court affirms its decision dated 28 December 2021 in which they dismissed the election petition brought by the opposition party. The reason given by the court was that UDP failed to fulfill the mandatory requirements of Rule 11 of the Elections Petition Rules.

The opposition party was not satisfied with the verdict of the court and chose to file a motion ex-parte to be allowed to make a formal application for a review of the outcome of their petition.

UDP wanted the highest court in the Gambia to reconsider their own decision.

UDP wanted to bring back their petition but the apex court held that they failed to adhere to the mandatory provisions of Rule 11.

UDP submitted that the court has inadvertently made fundamental errors in striking out the Petition on the grounds of non-adherence to Rule 11 of the Election Petition Rules. The court unanimously dismissed the UDP motion seeking to bring back the election petition.

The apex court dismissed the motion and affirm their decision that Rule11 of the Elections Petition Rules is mandatory failure of which is fatal on the petition.

President Adama Barrow is going ahead to be sworn-in on the 19 January 2022 after scooping the polls on the 4 December 2021 having over half of the total votes casted.