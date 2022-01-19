Eritrea: Congress of Youth Organization in Italy

18 January 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The YPFDJ organization in Italy conducted its 5th annual congress in Milano on 16 January.

At the congress in which representatives of the organization from various cities of Italy took part, activity report was presented including the work relationship of the organization with other national associations as well as activities conducted since the establishment of the organization.

Conducting extensive discussion on the preparations to conduct the 16th congress of YPFDJ organization in Europe to be held in Italy, the participants expressed readiness to reinforce participation for the success of the congress.

At the congress heads of various national associations and invited guests presented messages of solidarity.

The head of Public and Community Affairs and the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Italy also gave briefings on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

The participants also elected executive committee for two years term and expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the national affairs.

