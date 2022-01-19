Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Eighty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, fifty-three patients are from Quarantine Center (1) and Testing Stations (52) in Asmara, Central Region. Twenty-nine patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (10), Adi-Keih (8), Senafe (7), Segeneity (2), Dubarwa (1), and Emni-Haili (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from Tasting Station in Barentu, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, eighty-six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (64), Southern (21), and Gash Barka (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 63 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,430 while the number of deaths has risen to 89.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,085.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 January 2022