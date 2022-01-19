Ghana: Covid-19 - LCB Worldwide Ghana Fumigates Abossey Okai, Other Market Centres

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, a crisis management company, on Sunday, undertook a fumigation exercise of shops at AbosseyOkai and other market centres within the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise which was executed in collaboration with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) covered thousand of shops.

The exercise also forms part of the frantic efforts by government and health Authorities to contain the COVID-19 virus, whose new variant, Omicron seems to be wreaking havoc on the citizenry.

According to officials of LCB Worldwide, was part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and was aimed at helping government's efforts at containing the pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company,Mr Kareem Abu said the exercise would continue with such initiatives until such a time that the pandemic was contained.

"We have been at the forefront of fumigating various public places since the pandemic broke in 2019. We have done market centres, schools and public offices including Ministries, Departments and Agencies as our contribution towards government's efforts to contain the pandemic.

"This is not limited to only Greater Accra Region, we have done various parts of the country as well," he in interaction with the media after the exercise.

Mr. Abu continued that "as a company we deemed it imperative to give back to society and we believe in a healthy people and a healthy nation. That is why we will not and cannot turn our back on the Ghanaian people during these critical moments as a country.

"As Chief Executive, I give them the firm assurance that we will be with them each step of the way until we win the fight against COVID-19," he said

Mr Abu further entreated the generality of the Ghana People to play their part by adhering to all the safety protocols in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from catching the virus.

On his part, the Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Clement Boateng said the Union was proud of its relationship and collaboration with LCB Worldwide, explaining that collaborations in the past had yielded enormous benefits to GUTA and its membership.

According to him, the fumigation exercise comes in handy on heels of the fourth wave of COVID-19, adding that, they were hopeful that the exercise would greatly help lessen the risk of traders catching the virus.

Mr. Boateng was full of praise for LCB Worldwide for offering to undertake the fumigation of the entire AbosseyOkai spare parts market free of charge.

He added that the exercise will be extended to other market centres across the country in the ensuing days.

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has been contracted by the Government of Ghana to see to the disinfection of all cargoes leaving or entering the Ports as well as points of entry and exits.

The move is in line with the requirements of the World Health Organisation's International Health Regulations.