Mali's Boubou Traore has been appointed as referee for Ghana's last group match against Comoros.

Bobou, 36, will be assisted by Issa Yaya from Chad (Assistant I), Mahamadou Yahaya Gado from Niger (Assistant II) and Issa SY from Senegal (Fourth Official).

CAF has also appointed Youssouf Guedi Guirreh from Djibouti as the Match Commissioner while Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia serves as Referee Assessor.