Ghana: Boadu - Make Accra Stadium a Fortress

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Coach, Samuel Boadu has tasked his players to make the Accra Stadium a fortress as they seek to defend their title they won last year.

The Phobians recorded their first win of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, beating visiting Eleven Wonders 4-1.

Having gone three games without a win in Accra, pressure mounted on the team after drawing goalless with Bechem United in their last home game.

Reacting to the Wonders win, Coach Boadu saidhe was not surprised with the win because of the excellent spirit seen among the players last week in training.

"We are yet to get to the level that saw us win the league last season. Some players have injuries while others are coming back from injury.We are also trying to blend new and old players. It would take time for the team to gel."

He charged the team to maintain the performance against Eleven Wonders, noting that with the duck at the Accra Sports Stadium broken, they have to make the venue a fortress.

He urged the fans to be patient with the new players in the team, as he tries to work and prepare them for the big task that faces them when they put on the Phobian colours.

The Rainbow club would this weekend trek to the Aiyinasi CAM Park to face Karela United in their match day 14 game of the GPL.