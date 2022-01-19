Ghana: Maiden Table Tennis Tourney Held in Tamale

Northern Horse, an affiliate of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTF) and the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has organized a maiden tennis tournament in Tamale at the weekend.

The tournament was meant to encourage and support members of the association in the area to take tennis seriously.

The day's event, which was held at the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO), was keenly contested by 20 table tennis players from clubs in the Northern and Greater Accra regions.

Speaking to the media after the event, Mr. Osmond Amuah, Chairman of the Northern Horse Tennis Club, said the tournament would help bring table tennis to the forefront of sporting activities in the region.

Mr. Amuah, therefore, entreated individuals and organisations to take keen interest in the welfare of their members by encouraging them to excise regularly.

He was very optimistic that organising table tennis games would not only help in the health status of the workers, but also increase productivity.

The chairman pointed out that with the right investment and interest, Ghana can win a lot of medals internationally.

Sigma Ofori Emmanuel, a member of the Ghana Armed Forces Tennis Club, who won the men's league, thanked the organisers for the initiative.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Army Forces (GAF) for allowing him to partake in the competition.

On her part, winner of the women's league, Mrs. Eva Adom Amankwah, appealed to the authorities to invest more intable tennis "so that players in the game can develop and improve on their skills."

Winners and runners-up took home with certificates, medals, trophies and cash prizes.