Ghana: UG Holds Graduation Ceremony for 1000 Students

The School of Graduate Studies of the University of Ghana has graduated more than 10,000 students as part of their 2020-2021 graduation calendar.

The university had to divide the grandaunts into four groups over a two-day period dueto the strict observance to the COVID-19 protocol.

The number include foreign students from 49 countries including Ghana, Mali, Pakistan, Japan, Gabon, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Germany, Ethiopia, Croatia, China, Benin, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Uganda, United States of America, the United Kingdom, Zambia and Benin.

Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante, the Vice-President of the Southern and East African and Ghana of MTN charged the graduates not to cut corners in search of greatness, because university as a knowledge market place is a key avenue for grooming critical thinkers, curiosity and creative minds, and for rigorous application of knowledge to solve real life problems.

So you "must first ask yourself what compelling impact would you want to make with your acquired degree, the university can only certify you for successfully completing your study but only you can confirm whether your mind is equally certified to solve teething problems, to address the problems confronting your country, "he added.

Academic laurels, Mr Asante stated should address the poverty gap, inequality, unemployment, global talent, competitiveness gap, corruption, governance and institutional malaise, poor sanitation as well as pervasive and institutional reforms.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said her vision was to create a culture that promotes research, teaching and administrative processes driven by technology anchored in humanity.

She assured of revenue generation, technology-driven processes and improved service delivery to enhanced graduate studies delivery.

The Vice Chancellor said the University of Ghana Pursuit of Excellence Taskforce (UG-POET) had been revitalised to develop strategies that will drive overall growth for the university, adding that; "a taskforce has already submitted an initial plan of action for implementation.

She applauded the hard work of all faculties, administrators and staff, whose efforts throughout the COVID-19 period enabled the university to successfully complete the2020/2021 academic year.

Prof. Amfo said measures to ensure compliance with protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would continue, particularly with the onset of the Omicron variant as there has been ongoing COVID-19 vaccination at the university's hospital, and a number of mobile sites on-campus, for students and employees of the university as well as the general public as the new academic year begins and entreated all students to get vaccinated.

Prof.Amfo urged the graduates to let their hard work and dedication reflect in everything they do and always proceed in truth and integrity to make the University of Ghana proud.