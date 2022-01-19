Tunisia: Onagri - 6.2 Percent Growth in Live Broiler Production in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Over the twelve months of 2021, the production of live broilers has not experienced a great variation. However, it recorded an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, especially in June 2021 where the variation reached 26% compared to the same month of the year 2020, according to a note published Tuesday by the National Observatory of Agriculture (Onagri).

At the regional level, the governorate of Nabeul has recorded the largest share of production (26.6%) with a total of 31.5 million hens.

In December 2021, the producer price of live broiler chickens fluctuated with a downward trend. The beginning of the month started with a maximum of 4 dinars 276 millimes/kg and reached the lowest price of the period on December 20, 2021 (3 dinars 898 millimes/kg), a fall of 8.8%. The month thus ended at 3 dinars 923 millimes/kg.

ONAGRI noted that a comparison of the average monthly price recorded with that of the same month of the previous year shows an upward trend of 45.3% (4 dinars 056 millimes/kg against 2 dinars 791 millimes/kg).

Compared to the previous month, prices during December 2021 have increased, resulting in an average price increase of 2.9%, i.e. 4 dinars 056 millimes/kg, compared to 3 dinars 942 millimes/kg in November 2021.

By region, the average producer price in the South (4 dinars 010 millimes/kg) was 1.5% higher than in the Centre and 0.03% higher than in the North.