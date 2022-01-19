Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Mali Over President Keita's Death

18 January 2022
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commiserated with the government, family and people of Mali following the death of former President HE Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which occurred on Sunday, 16th January, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo, in a statement addressed to Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, H.E. Col. Assimi Goita said he learned the news of President Keita's death with sadness.

He noted that, "the late former President will be remembered as a respected Statesman of Mali and the ECOWAS region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community."

"On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family", the Statement said.

