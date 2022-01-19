Africa: Sports Minister Commends Scorpions Fighting Spirit

Hon Bakary Y. Badjie, minister of Youth and Sports has commended the Scorpions' fighting spirit during their game against Mali.

The Gambia played a 1-1 draw against Mali during their second Group F game of the Africa Cup of Nations played at Limbe Omnisports Stadium on Sunday.

Musa Barrow leveled the scores for The Gambia from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, after the Malians took the lead through Ibrahima Kone's converted penalty in the 79th minute.

"We appreciated the fact that the boys had given it their all to gain a point from the game. When the Malian scored a penalty, all of us were sweating but eventually we also got a penalty and converted it to a goal. Then we all went into a celebrity mood," Minister Badjie further said during an interview on Sunday.

"The amount of money the government has spent on football in the last 5 years is unprecedented. All the monies spent in football (together with the recent D90 million for the Scorpions team) show the commitment of the president and the government in terms of investing in sports especially in football."

"We are even preparing, as they move on to the next stage to get more money so as to get the players, fans and everyone in Cameroon whatever they need."

According to him, there are better days ahead in Gambian sports as well as infrastructural developing in the country.