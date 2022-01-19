Gambia: SJAG Mourns Sports Journalist Pamodou Faal

18 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) is saddened by the death of its member, Pamodou Faal, who together with two others, Musa Ndow and Kawsu Bayo, died during a fatal car accident.

Mr. Faal is remembered for his humility and passion for the profession and sports development in the country.

He had worked for several media outlets, including The Point Newspaper and the defunct Daily Observer Newspaper. He will be really missed!

The Executive Committee and Members of SJAG extend its condolences to the Faal family and to that of the families of Musa Ndow and Kawsu Bayo. We pray their souls Rest In Peace.

