Gambia: Cuban Health Professionals in Gambia Applauded for Their Work

Banjul, Jan 16th, 2022- A group of health professionals that concluded their mission in The Gambia were last Friday honoured by the leadership of the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) in The Gambia for their humanitarian work.

The event, which was graced by authorities, was punctuated with entertainment.

In a simple but emotional act, the doctors, graduates and

technicians were applauded by Cuban authorities in The Gambia, Rubén G. Abelenda and doctors Yurina Llanes Cabrera, AydéMaría Pérez Quiala, and Rayner Paulino Basulto, who are currently in charge of the BMC.

Members of staff of Banjul Hospital present at the ceremony, also acknowledged and recognised the humanitarian work of the health professionals of the largest of the Antilles, and congratulated them on their invaluable services rendered in The Gambia.

They also expressed optimism that the solidarity between the two countries is further strengthened to enable both countries achieve more successes.

Speaking at the event, the ambassador of the Caribbean island, thanked The Gambian authorities and assured them that his compatriots from the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) will be in in the country whenever the people and government need them.

He recalled that Cubans comply with the legacy of their historic leader, Fidel Castro, that being internationalists and supportive is paying off 'our own debt to humanity.'

People lament bed shortage at Infant Ward 2