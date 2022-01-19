Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Harare, Masvingo Elect New Executives

Senior Reporter

THE Zanu PF Harare province has elected a new provincial executive committee that is expected to steer the party forward by winning seats in the forthcoming by-elections where 12 parliamentary seats are up for grabs.

The new provincial executive, which has already been endorsed by the Politburo, also vowed to mobilise new members to ensure the party secures five million votes in next year's elections.

Cde Godwills Masimirembwa retained his position as the provincial chairperson and will be deputised by former Harare provincial secretary for administration, Cde Ephraim Fundukwa, who triumphed against Cde Tongai Mnangagwa.

Cde Kudakwashe Damson retained his position as the political commissar while Cde Martin Mambo is now the secretary for finance. Cde Voyage Dambuza is now the secretary for security while Cde Norbet Jinjika is the secretary for administration.

Cde Masimirembwa said the party was supreme and that there were no losers or winners in the elections.

"As His Excellency and First Secretary of the party President Mnangagwa has indicated, there are no winners or losers. It was really a question of choosing those who will lead Harare Metropolitan province for now. I am grateful to those who rendered their support to me. The work is already cut out for us."

The new executive is expected to reclaim lost seats in the coming by-elections set for March 26.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am appealing to the new executive and party members to stop denigrating each other. Party members should refrain from negative comments that will continue to divide us, but we are one family and our focus is on building and strengthening the party here in Harare," said Cde Fundukwa.

In Masvingo, the new look Zanu PF provincial executive held its inaugural meeting yesterday at Robert Mugabe School of Education where the new leadership rallied cadres to retain its unfettered control in the province.

The new executive managed to successfully hold its first meeting minus disturbances following skirmishes on Monday at the same venue which saw the meeting being called off.

Newly-elected provincial chair, Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa was upbeat about prospects of the party ahead of the forthcoming by-elections.

Cde Mavhenyengwa will be deputised by Cde Trust Mugabe with Cde Mathias Tongofa being the secretary for administration.

Cde Roy Bhila is the new Secretary for Finance with Cde Brian Munyoro the new secretary for the commissariat. Cde Alginia Samson is the Women's League chair while Cde John Paradza is the Youth League chair.

Cde Mavhenyengwa vowed to recruit more members into Zanu PF.