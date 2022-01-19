Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi in Solar Street Lights Drive

CHINHOYI Municipality has started installing 160 solar-powered street lights financed through devolution funds.

The first phase will see the installation of 60 solar lights.

Council spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the development, saying the first phase was covering Magamba Way and Robert Mugabe highway, the two roads that link the town with Harare-Chirundu and Chinhoyi-Chegutu highways.

"We are going to install 160 solar lights and so far, we are doing Magamba Way from Engen Service Station to TM South.

"We will also be doing Robert Mugabe highway to Chikonohono turn off to Pfungwa Dzakanaka Shopping Centre," he said.

Mlauzi appealed to community members to assist in protecting the infrastructure.

"We have improved in the design to make it less attractive to the vandals."

Two vandals were last week jailed 24 months each for stealing two street solar light bulbs and four panels worth US$1 400 belonging to council.

Larry January (18) and Paul Chinhengo (39) of no fixed abode were sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment each before six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The two appeared before magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with theft as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The complainant was Chinhoyi Municipality chief electrician, Abraham Pondo while Mr Clever Nyapfani appeared for the State.