Zimbabwe: Judgment Day for Makodza Set

19 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa has set February 9 as the judgment day in a matter in which suspended police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza is accused of corruptly allocating a piece of land for farming to his ex-lover at a police farm in Mashonaland East Province.

The defence closed its case yesterday after calling the last witness to testify. The State led by Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mr Tafara Chirambira indicated that they will file their closing submissions on January 28 with Makodza expected to respond on February 4.

Makodza is charged with concealing a transaction from a principal.

Yesterday, Sergeant Davidson Nkomo exonerated Makodza.

Sgt Nkomo told the court that Comm Makodza never participated in the process that saw his ex-girlfriend, Maonei Makodza, being afforded farming opportunities at the police farm.

He also told the court that he only came to know of the allegations Makodza is facing after the investigating officer called seeking to interview him.

Sgt Nkomo said the investigating officer, Eric Chacha, told him that he was also implicated in the matter.

"The accused did not participate in the meetings that were set by the committee," he said.

"He (Chacha) phoned me during the weekend and requested a meeting.

"I asked him to meet me at provincial headquarters. He said my name was implicated in a case concerning an accused person.

"We then met at Mash East provincial headquarters in December 2020 under a tree.

"I said let's go to the office and he said he was comfortable under a tree."

Sgt Nkomo said Chacha quizzed him over allegations of making errands on behalf of Makodza's ex-girlfriend during the time she assumed operations at the police farm.

"He asked whether I was making errands for the new investor and I told him it was false.

"After making the statement, I asked him whether I could put my statement in writing since I was also implicated but he refused saying my evidence was not important," he said.

Sgt Nkomo told the court that Chacha requested him to engage Makodza and advised him to resign before his arrest.

"He asked if I could talk to the accused so that he could resign before he got arrested.

"He said the accused should also talk to him (Chacha) but never elaborated much," he said.

