Ghana: Upgrade Yourselves to Meet Current Educational Needs - Prestea Municipal Chief Executive Advises Teachers

The Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani has advised teachers to upgrade their current academic qualifications to meet the needs of the present educational system.

Dr Dasmani gave the advice at a workshop on the new curriculum for teachers of Junior High Schools.

He said if teachers take the opportunity to further their education it would not only boost their confidence and morale in the classroom and the community they served but also help them to progress in their career.

He encouraged the teachers to take advantage of the programme to build their capacities and impact same on their students.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, said the standard of education is determined by the foundation laid, hence the need to build a stronger foundation at the basic level for children in Ghana.

He admonished the teachers to give out their best to make Ghana's education sector the best in Africa.

The new curriculum is dubbed "The Common Core Programme." It consists of ten subjects to help pupils to either further their studies or venture into other career areas after school.

The subjects include Mathematics, Language (English, French, Arabic and Ghanaian language) Social Studies, Creative Art and Design, Physical Education and Health, Career Technology and Computing.