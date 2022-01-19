Mali: President Mourns With Mali On the Death of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the government, family and people of Mali for the death of former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which occurred on Sunday, 16th January, 2022.

A statement addressed to the Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita on Wednesday, said President Akufo-Addo received the news of the death of Mali's former President with sadness.

President Akufo-Addo, who is also the ECOWAS Chair, said "the late former President will be remembered as a respected Statesman of Mali and the ECOWAS region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community."

"On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family", the Statement said.