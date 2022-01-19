Africa: Choose Africa Resilience Initiative - Proparco Grants a 5 Million Euro Guarantee to Support Tunisian VSEs and SMEs

Tunis/Tunisia — A 5 million euro ARIZ guarantee was granted on Tuesday to Tunisia by Proparco, the private sector financing arm of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group, within the framework of the Choose Africa Resilience initiative.

This guarantee will facilitate access to financing for underserved VSEs and SMEs, mainly in the following sectors: tourism and catering, handicrafts and manufacturing, education, health, agriculture, retail, and local services, said the Financial Centre for Entrepreneurs (CFE Tunisia).

Proparco has been supporting CFE Tunisia since 2016. The new Choose Africa Resilience guarantee will provide CFE Tunisia with a risk-sharing instrument as part of the growth of its portfolio of loans to SMEs in the context of a health crisis.

These loans are intended to strengthen the capacities of micro-entrepreneurs to overcome the crisis. CFE Tunisia's clientele is made up of very small entrepreneurs seeking short and medium-term repayable microcredits and microentrepreneurs requiring larger loan amounts to support more substantial investments.

This microfinance institution offers a range of loans from 3,000 to 40,000 dinars (i.e. between €900 and €12,000) and supports project holders in all areas of activity: from transport to retail, from manufacturing to catering, including education, handicrafts, agriculture, etc.

As a player in the social and solidarity economy, and through its mission of financial inclusion, CFE Tunisia has a significant impact on improving the living conditions of its clients and developing their activities.

By supporting micro-entrepreneurs in their projects, CFE Tunisia has maintained or created up to 28,000 jobs since its creation in 2015 (Impact study of a sample of clients). This Choose Africa Resilience guarantee will help contribute to MDG 1 ("increased income in urban and rural areas"), MDG 8 ("decent work and economic growth"), and MDG 10 ("reduced inequality").

"Proparco is very pleased to strengthen its partnership with CFE Tunisia through the granting of a Choose Africa Resilience guarantee. The impact of CFE Tunisia on micro-entrepreneurs, especially women and youth, makes it a key partner in Tunisia committed to supporting VSEs/SMEs affected by the COVID-19 crisis," said Proparco's Representative in Tunisia, Amina Ben Abdelkarim.

For his part, French Ambassador to Tunisia, André Parant, indicated that "the Choose Africa Resilience guarantee proposed thanks to the support of the French government and deployed by Proparco, will enable the CFE Tunisia to provide a response adapted to the needs of Tunisian entrepreneurs affected by the health crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Sustainable Development Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that this partnership is a new illustration of France's commitment to development. Since 2018, more than 2.7 billion euros have been committed by Proparco and AFD in the framework of the French Choose Africa initiative.

"We are proud to sign this partnership with the guarantee fund. This will allow the CFE to become more involved with micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and to promote their greater inclusion and better access to credit," said Radhi Meddeb, Chairman of the CFE Board of Directors.

For his part, Director-General of the CFE, Kamel Saibi, said that "this agreement will above all serve the activity of micro-entrepreneurs who have been severely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and weakened by the difficulty of access to financing, particularly for women entrepreneurs and young people.