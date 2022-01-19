Tunisia: National Consultation - Electronic Platform Does Not Process Personal Data - INPDP

18 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The national consultation does not process data that allow to disclose the identity of respondents, said the National Authority for Personal Data Protection (French: INPDP). The electronic platform cannot consequently be seen as processing personal data.

The INPDP said it gave last December 20 its opinion on the platform, at the request of the government, in light of data provided by the Ministry of Communication Technologies. The platform processes data with the respondants' identity remaining undisclosed.

As part of its legal prerogatives, the INPDP conducted an audit of the platform in collaboration with experts in computer science, data processing and exchange of information via internet. This same conclusion was confirmed.

Control and audit operations included public telecommunications operators and the national Computer Centre (French: CNI).

Based on audit and control findings, the INPDP produced its final report on the electronic platform of the national consultation which will be released shortly. The authority also said it is not mandated to appraise the consultation.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X