Tunisia: National Consultation - Electronic Platform Does Not Process Personal Data - INPDP

Tunis/Tunisia — The national consultation does not process data that allow to disclose the identity of respondents, said the National Authority for Personal Data Protection (French: INPDP). The electronic platform cannot consequently be seen as processing personal data.

The INPDP said it gave last December 20 its opinion on the platform, at the request of the government, in light of data provided by the Ministry of Communication Technologies. The platform processes data with the respondants' identity remaining undisclosed.

As part of its legal prerogatives, the INPDP conducted an audit of the platform in collaboration with experts in computer science, data processing and exchange of information via internet. This same conclusion was confirmed.

Control and audit operations included public telecommunications operators and the national Computer Centre (French: CNI).

Based on audit and control findings, the INPDP produced its final report on the electronic platform of the national consultation which will be released shortly. The authority also said it is not mandated to appraise the consultation.