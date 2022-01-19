Tunisia: Tourism Minister Meets With Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism in Madrid

18 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Moez Belhassine, on Monday, met with Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism María Reyes Maroto, as part of his working visit in Madrid until January 19, the Ministry of Tourism said on Tuesday.

The Spanish Minister expressed her country's willingness to strengthen cooperation with Tunisia in several sectors, including the tourism sector.

She stressed that "Spanish investors trust the Tunisian market," indicating that "Tunisia has all the necessary tourist potential to be an attractive destination for tourists and investors."

During this meeting, the two parties agreed to develop the areas of cooperation in the field of handicrafts and to make this sector known in Spain. The tourism cooperation agreement between Tunisia and Spain, signed in 2011, will be discussed and updated during a scheduled visit of the Spanish Minister to Tunisia. The two sides also discussed setting up exchange and training programmes in the tourist sector, as well as means to support Tunisia in the field of sustainable tourism and digital transition. Joint programmes will also be developed in the cultural tourism sector.

Belhassine indicated that the objective of his department is to attract more than 200 thousand Spanish tourists to Tunisia, a figure that has already been recorded before.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X