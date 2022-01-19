Tunisia: 'Bhiri Was Kidnapped As Long As He Has Not Been Officially Charged - Samir Dilou

Tunis/Tunisia — Defence Lawyers of Ennahdha Leader Noureddine Bhiri consider the latter is "abducted as long as he has not been officially charged", lawyer Samir Dilou said Tuesday.

At a press conference held by his lawyers at the Maison de l'avocat, in Tunis, Dilou pointed out that the motives behind " Bhiri's abduction since December 31 are getting clear. Indeed, during the first four hours of his abduction, there was a request for the issuance of judicial warrants against him. When this request was rejected by the judiciary, the executive branch issued a decision to put Bhiri under house arerest," he added.

Dilou, the defense lawyers were able to determine that Bhiri is, in no way, concerned by the statements made by Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine in the press conference of January 3. He underlined that the house arrest decisions were made following investigations into the illegal granting of passports, nationality certificates and identity cards, he recalled.

Dilou called on the Minister of Justice to share all the data he might have about Bhiri's case publically.

Ennahdha movement, last Monday, called for Bhiri's release "who was detained without any judicial order."