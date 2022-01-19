Tunisia: January 14 Demonstrations - Organisations Call On Saïed to Apologise for Assaults On Demonstrators

Tunis/Tunisia — Civil society organisations have called on the President of the Republic to "publicly apologise for the assaults committed against the demonstrators on January 14".

At a press conference held at the headquarters of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) Tuesday, they called for the release of those arrested during the demonstrations, including the brother of the martyr of the Revolution, Abderaouf Boukadous.

SNJT president Mohamed Yassine Jelassi said that the violent police intervention to disperse the protesters is "a political decision that proves that the state still uses the security apparatus to solve its political crises.

"The organisations gathering today call on the Head of State to apologise and honour his commitments regarding rights and freedoms," he added.

For his part, representative of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, Alaa Talbi, denounced the repression of journalists and violations of freedoms, recalling that "this is not the first time that citizens demonstrate in this health context.

Talbi emphasised the organisations' attachment to the achievements of the Revolution, including the right to demonstrate.

He also called on the President of the Republic and the Ministry of the Interior to open an investigation into the attacks committed against the protesters.

For his part, Khayem Chamli, representative of the Lawyers Without Borders organisation, said he was concerned about the situation of rights and freedoms after July 25, 2021.

He mentioned the appearance of civilians before the military court and the repression of the President's opponents.

The mother of Ahmed Boukadous, brother of the martyr of the Revolution Abderaouf Boukadous, who was present at the prss conference, called for the release of her son, who was arrested during the January 14, 2022 protests.