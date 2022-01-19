Tunisia: Nationwide State of Emergency Extended 1 Month

18 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The nationwide state of emergency has been extended 1 month from January 20 to February 17, 2022, under a presidential decree issued in the Official Gazette Tuesday.

President of the Republic Kais Saied, on July 23, 2021, decided to extend the state of emergency for six months.

Tunisia declared a nationwide state of emergency for the first time in November 2015, in the wake of a terrorist attack on a Presidential Guard bus in Tunis. The attack had left 12 people dead and 16 injured. The state of emergency has been extended several times ever since.

