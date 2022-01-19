Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - One Death and 936 New Infected People

Tunis/Tunisia — One more death from COVID-19 has been reported in the governorate of Bizerte, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,228 people since the spread of the epidemic, Ibtissem Blanco, Member of the Health Watch Unit in Bizerte, told TAP on Tuesday.

Moreover, 936 citizens have been infected by the virus, which brings to 34, 292 the number of positive cases in the region since the spread of the epidemic,

According to the same source, the rate of positivity of coronavirus screening tests has reached 38%, the highest ratio recorded in the region since last July.

Furthermore, 380, 706 inhabitants in the governorate of Bizerte have received the first dose of vaccine against the Coronavirus and 327, 509 have completed their vaccination scheme, the same source said.