Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - One Death and 936 New Infected People

18 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One more death from COVID-19 has been reported in the governorate of Bizerte, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,228 people since the spread of the epidemic, Ibtissem Blanco, Member of the Health Watch Unit in Bizerte, told TAP on Tuesday.

Moreover, 936 citizens have been infected by the virus, which brings to 34, 292 the number of positive cases in the region since the spread of the epidemic,

According to the same source, the rate of positivity of coronavirus screening tests has reached 38%, the highest ratio recorded in the region since last July.

Furthermore, 380, 706 inhabitants in the governorate of Bizerte have received the first dose of vaccine against the Coronavirus and 327, 509 have completed their vaccination scheme, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X