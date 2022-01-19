Tunisia: Covid-19 - No Suspension of Classes in Schools and 5-Day Lockdown for Infected Students

Tunis/Tunisia — The Scientific Committee for the fight against the coronavirus decided, Tuesday evening during its periodic meeting, not to continue the policy of closing educational institutions and suspending classes because of the spread of the coronavirus, and to settle for a 5-day lockdown for each infected person whose PCR test is positive, said Official Spokeswoman of the committee Jalila Ben Khalil.

In a statement to TAP, she explained that schools or classes will not be closed and that the student whose test results are positive must remain in lockdown for five days and resume his or her studies once the period has elapsed without the obligation to present a negative test.

She stressed that if symptoms persist after the fifth day, the student returns to school on the seventh day without having to submit a negative test with the requirement to wear the mask.

She said that masks and preventive supplies will be provided to educational institutions.

Ben Khalil attributed these measures to the fact that the Omicron mutant does not pose a danger to those infected and that the closure measures have a negative psychological impact on children.