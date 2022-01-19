Tunisia: Water Resources of Dams Estimated At 710 Million Cubic Meters Until January 14

Tunis/Tunisia — The water resources of dams reached until January 14, 2022, nearly 710 million cubic meters, thus recording a slight increase compared to the volume reached during the same period of the year 2021 (698.9 million cubic meters) and a strong progression compared to the quantities recorded during the same period of the last year (444.5 million cubic meters).

According to the data published in the bulletin of the National Observatory of Agriculture, these resources are distributed between the north with 97.6%, the centre with 1.1% and Cap Bon with 1.3%.

The global stock in dams reached 1085.3 million cubic meters against 1108.6 million cubic meters during the same period last year, while the average of the same day for the last three years is estimated at 1286.5 million cubic meters, a regression of 15.6%.

The global stock of dams is distributed between the north with 92.8%, the centre with 5.4% and Cap Bon with 1.8%.

According to the same source, the filling rate of the dams amounts to 46.9%, while the Moula, Sidi Elbarrak and Barbara dams have achieved a filling rate estimated at 100%, 97.9% and 99% respectively.