Tunisia: Ministry of Finance - 228 Concessions Granted Between 2017 and 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of concessions concluded in the framework of the partnership between the public and private sectors, reached 228 between 2017 and 2021, according to the report on "Investment Projects under Public Private Partnership Contracts, Concessions and other financing mechanisms," published by the Ministry of Finance.

Law No. 2008-23 of April 1, 2008 on concessions defines a concession as a contract by which a public entity called the "grantor" delegates, for a limited period of time, to a public or private entity called the "dealer," the management of a public service or the use and operation of public domains or facilities in return for remuneration that it collects from users in accordance with the conditions set out in the contract.

However, despite the creation in 2008 of a concessions monitoring unit at the Prime Ministry and its integration in 2016 into the General Authority for Public-Private Partnerships, the database on concessions remains insufficient and does not include those signed before 2008.

According to the report, if the authority struggles to collect and process data on concessions, it is because most concessionaires have not submitted an annual report.

According to the same source, the transport sector has 115 concessions, 89 of which are related to ports and 4 to the land sector.

It is the sector that has recorded the highest value for concessions (123 million dinars), followed by the sector of fisheries and environment (nearly one million dinars).