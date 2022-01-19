Tunisia: Interior Minister Meets President of Lawyers' Association

Tunis/Tunisia — The house-arrest decisions issued to maintain public order were the focus of the meeting held Tuesday between Minister of Interior, Taoufik Charfeddine, and President of the Lawyers' Association of Tunisia, Ibrahim Bouderbala.

Emphasis was placed during the meeting on the need for all parties involved in the judicial process, to collaborate in order to refer to justice the cases of people under house arrest, as soon as possible, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was an opportunity to highlight the importance of collaboration between the security institution and the body of lawyers.