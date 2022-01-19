Tunisia: Expenditure for Special Funds Will Increase By 1.5 Percent in 2022 - Report

Tunis/Tunisia — Expenditure for special funds, whose number is 11 will see an increase of 1.5% in 2022, compared to 2021, while their resources will rise 4.4%, according to the report on the activity of special funds published by the Ministry of Finance.

Among the special funds are: The Industrial Development and Decentralization Fund, the Fund for the Promotion of Traditional Industries and Small Trades, the Special Fund for the Development of Industry and Fishing, the Central Agricultural Development Account, the Fund for the Promotion of the Olive Sector and the National Guarantee Fund.

Among the other special funds, there are also the Exchange Equalization Fund, the Insurance Guarantee Fund, the Fund for Compensation of Agricultural Damages Caused by Natural Disasters and the Guarantee Fund for Housing Credits for the benefit of Group with Irregular Income.

The government explained the improvement in these funds' resources by the size of the surpluses to be carried over from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, the increase in the state subsidy for them, the higher mobilization of own resources following the improvement in the collection of its resources, and the development of available investment products.

The special funds will spend these resources to support local governments, encourage the creation of individual projects and businesses and alleviate losses caused by natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic and exchange rate fluctuations.

In addition, the report revealed that the resources of special funds have grown between 2018 and 2020, reaching 1.2 million dinars while expenditures amounted to 466 thousand dinars.

It specified that the rise of resources is due to the significant surpluses to be carried forward from one year to another and the increase in the mobilization of resources despite the decline in the state subsidy for 2020 compared to 2019.

According to data published in the report, the governorates of Sidi Bouzid, Kairouan, Kasserine, Gafsa, Sfax and Siliana had benefited of 52.9% of interventions of the Fund for Industrial Development and Decentralization, the Fund for the Promotion of Traditional Industries and Small Trades, the Special Fund for the Development of Industry and Fisheries, the Central Account for Agricultural Development and the Fund for the Promotion of the Olive Sector in 2020.