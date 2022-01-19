North Africa: Prospects of Cooperation Between Ministry of State Property and UN-Habitat Sub-Regional Maghreb Office Reviewed

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of State Property and Land Affairs Mohamed Rekik discussed at working session with head of the UN-HABITAT sub-regional office for the Maghreb UN-Habitat Aida Robbana Tuesday opportunities for cooperation between the two parties especially in the field of good governance and landed assets.

"The aim is to boost its rehabilitation in accordance with the guidelines and programmes of the Ministry to achieve the sustainable development goals and safeguarding state property, according to a ministry statement.

Robbana exposed the possible axes of cooperation with the Ministry of State Property and Land Affairs, emphasising the commitment of the UN-Habitat sub-regional office for the Maghreb to the realization of this cooperation especially in the areas of expertise and good management of state-owned land in all its forms and as soon as possible.