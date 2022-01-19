Tunisia: Record Rise in Oil Prices - Tunisia's Energy Bill Will Be Heavy

Tunis/Tunisia — If the oil barrel reaches 90 dollars in the next 3 or 4 months, Tunisia's energy bill will be heavy, economist Fethi Nouri said in a statement to TAP Tuesday.

Commenting on the increase in the oil barrel price which reached on Tuesday 85.74 dollars, its highest level since October 2014, the expert added that this increase will not be without impact on the current energy deficit which represents between 35 and 40% of the current trade deficit.

This will have repercussions on the exchange rate and foreign exchange reserves, he further noted, stressing that the situation may worsen further if ever the donors do not provide funding to Tunisia.

The surge in oil prices is due to certain geopolitical factors and production interruptions, said the expert.

On the impact of this situation on the state budget and fuel prices in Tunisia, he said this surge in prices on the world market will generate an increase in subsidies, which (subsidies) will further deplete the state budget.

The preparation of the budget law for the year 2022 is based on the assumption of an oil price of 75 dollars per barrel.