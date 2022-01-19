Tunisia: Record Rise in Oil Prices - Tunisia's Energy Bill Will Be Heavy

18 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — If the oil barrel reaches 90 dollars in the next 3 or 4 months, Tunisia's energy bill will be heavy, economist Fethi Nouri said in a statement to TAP Tuesday.

Commenting on the increase in the oil barrel price which reached on Tuesday 85.74 dollars, its highest level since October 2014, the expert added that this increase will not be without impact on the current energy deficit which represents between 35 and 40% of the current trade deficit.

This will have repercussions on the exchange rate and foreign exchange reserves, he further noted, stressing that the situation may worsen further if ever the donors do not provide funding to Tunisia.

The surge in oil prices is due to certain geopolitical factors and production interruptions, said the expert.

On the impact of this situation on the state budget and fuel prices in Tunisia, he said this surge in prices on the world market will generate an increase in subsidies, which (subsidies) will further deplete the state budget.

The preparation of the budget law for the year 2022 is based on the assumption of an oil price of 75 dollars per barrel.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X