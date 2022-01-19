Tunisia: Nabeul - Export of Maltese Oranges to Marseille Starts

18 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The export operation of Tunisian oranges to the city of Marseille (France) has started in mid-January, with a total of 40 containers loaded with 80 tonnes of Maltese oranges, Head of production and agricultural promotion at the regional commission for agricultural development (CRDA) in Nabeul, Lotfi Kozdoghli, on Tuesday told TAP.

In this regard, the CRDA of Nabeul, as well as all farmers and exporters in the region, are expecting this year to export at least 15,000 tonnes of "Maltese", said Kozdoghli, adding that expectations have been revised downwards compared to last year (17,900 tonnes), given the drop in production during this season due to bad weather conditions.

According to the same source, the production of citrus this year should reach 240 thousand tonnes including 70 tonnes of "Maltese" oranges, down 26% compared to last year, adding that the citrus harvest in the region of Cape Bon, all varieties, is progressing at a steady pace now amounting to a rate of 40%.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X