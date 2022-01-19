Tunisia: Nabeul - Export of Maltese Oranges to Marseille Starts

Tunis/Tunisia — The export operation of Tunisian oranges to the city of Marseille (France) has started in mid-January, with a total of 40 containers loaded with 80 tonnes of Maltese oranges, Head of production and agricultural promotion at the regional commission for agricultural development (CRDA) in Nabeul, Lotfi Kozdoghli, on Tuesday told TAP.

In this regard, the CRDA of Nabeul, as well as all farmers and exporters in the region, are expecting this year to export at least 15,000 tonnes of "Maltese", said Kozdoghli, adding that expectations have been revised downwards compared to last year (17,900 tonnes), given the drop in production during this season due to bad weather conditions.

According to the same source, the production of citrus this year should reach 240 thousand tonnes including 70 tonnes of "Maltese" oranges, down 26% compared to last year, adding that the citrus harvest in the region of Cape Bon, all varieties, is progressing at a steady pace now amounting to a rate of 40%.