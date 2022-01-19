Liberia Agriculturist Decries Corruption

A Liberian Agriculturist, David Taigbailee has disclosed that it is troubling, news emanating from the Ministry of Agriculture Ministry of alleged act disclosed of Corruption by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Recently, the LACC issued a release calling for an investigation of all of the ministers of the Ministry of Agriculture, something Mr. Taigbailee says, has the propensity to undermine the progress of the agriculture sector.

Speaking in an interview Monday over the weekend, Mr. Taigbailee said, while they are calling on the government to divert most of its budgetary allocation to the agriculture and road sectors of the country, such information can stop or prevent the farmers from getting the needy support.

"We want the government to invest in the soil, by empowering farmers , opening farm- to- market-roads, ensuring that farmers add value to their products that will be marketable for export, provide loans to farmers, this will improve the country's economy, but if the leaders with in this sector are allegedly engaged into corruption, it will destroy the country's food security" he noted.

Moreover, the Evergreen Agro Enterprise National Consultant said, Liberia can overcome such challenge if the government takes a radical action against any official who will be held culpable of the LACC's investigation.

"How will the government empower the local farmers with agriculture supplement, if those who are managing the sector are under investigation- it is serious?" he wondered.

Taigbailee said there is a need for the government to empower local Agriculture organizations that have the technical know-how to assist local farmers to improve the country food insecurity.

"I am now taking this time to urge those at the Ministry of Agriculture to do away with corruption and politics rather they need to focus on how to improve the agriculture sector as a means of making this the country to overcome these challenges" Taigbailee indicated.