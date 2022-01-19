Liberia: Duala Gets U.S.$3.8 Million Market

President George M. Weah is expected to officially dedicate and turn over the Duala Market to be used by marketers in that surrounding.

The completion of the Duala Market has been termed by citizens of Liberia as a dream comes through; adding that it is amazing to see a modern market in that part of Liberia.

Prior to President George M. Weah breaking grounds for the construction of the up-to-date market in the Duala area, marketers sold in a dilapidated market structure which could not even accommodate everyone of them.

In Oct of 2021, President George Weah in an all-white dress code, led his team at a site in the Duala vicinity with purposely to break ground for a US$3.8 million modern market for the people in that part of Liberia.

During the few hours program which saw the traffic being blocked for some time, President Weah danced and sang to the tone of a Liberian music, "Walk and dance like Zombie."

At the event, the President told the gathering that he remains committed to the development of Liberia by meeting those basic needs of Liberians such as construction of markets, roads and other developments.

Back in 2021, President Weah told the marketers that his government will make them to have a decent place for their businesses.

The market that is expected to be delegated today, (Wednesday) January 19, 2022, is situated in Montserrado County District #16.

He further said the government will build more markets across the country for marketers indicating that marketers need to be in a decent environment.

The US$3.8million modern market was erected by Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

It is constructed on a 580-square-meter, and is expected to have 1,007 tables, office space, 20 bath rooms, shower facilities, two warehouses, a water towel and generator room including a 20kva generator to power the facility.

