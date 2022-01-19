Liberia: Drama At Temple of Justice

Over British National Arrest

The grounds of the Temple of Justice which houses the Criminal Court "A" was a scene of incredulity when a British national identified as Hans Armstrong was arrested by court officers based upon the directive of Judge Scheaplor Dunbar of Civil Law Court "B" of Montserrado County.

The dramatic situation occurred after Armstrong had allegedly gone to the court as one of the state witnesses to appear before the Grand Jurors, to testify in a five million United States dollars case of economic sabotage involving Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh.

While sitting alone with other state witnesses, court officers appeared on the scene and one of them (Court's officers) pulled out Judge Dunbar ordered, demanding the British National to follow him immediately, something that was resisted by Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh, Assistant Minister for Litigation at the Ministry of Justice.

Minister Wesseh argued that Armstrong was a state witness and could not be arrested while under the control of government. Following hours of back and forth, the court's officers left without taking Armstrong alone.

Armstrong was later turned over to the civil law court judge after completion of his (Armstrong's) testimony before the grand jurors of Montserrado County.

When Armstrong appeared before Judge Dunbar, there was no lawyer to represent him there, and judge did not inquiry as to whether Armstrong was legally represented; rather in an angry mood, Judge Dumbar instructed court officers to take Armstrong to prison.

Before Judge Dunbar Monday's arrest and jailed action, the British national had written two separate communications to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor expressing disappointment over how the Judge is handling his (Armstrong's) non-contested divorce case.

During the hearing of the case that is believed to be a civil matter, Judge Dunbar, initially arrested Armstrong on grounds that he (Armstrong) had refused to pay US$6,000 as counsel fees to his estranged wife's lawyer in person of Cllr. G. Wrefurd Sayeh, which led Armstrong complaining Judge Dunbar to the Chief Justice Korkpor.

Judge Dunbar was on October 25, 2021 complained to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor by a British national, Hans Armstrong, who accused him of ethical transgression, while presiding over his estranged wife Karen R. Clarke Armstrong's non contested divorce case.

Again, Armstrong on December 21, 2021 wrote a follow up letter of complaint to the priest of the high court calling his attention to the behavior of Judge Dunbar, who had demanded payment of counsel fees, and the subsequent issuance of a writ of arrest against him (Armstrong) over his refusal to pay such legal service fees as instructed by the judge.

The complaint against Judge Dunbar was triggered, when the judge chose to enforce the early judgment of his predecessor Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, who had demanded that Armstrong should pay unto his estranged wife, lawyer Cllr. G. Wrefurd Sayeh the amount of six thousand United States dollars proceeding further with the case.