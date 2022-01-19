Egypt Highly Interested in Fostering Cooperation With Brazil, Says Diplomat

Assistant Foreign Minister for American Affairs Mahy Hassan Abdel Latif said Egypt pays great attention to fostering cooperation with Brazil, which is seen as a political and economic power in Latin America.

She made the remarks during her meeting on Tuesday 18/1/2022 with Secretary General of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Tamer Mansour, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on its Facebook page.

The ministry stated that this meeting comes within the framework of Egypt's strenuous efforts to increase exports and promote foreign investments in different economic fields.

The assistant foreign minister added that the operation of a direct flight route between Cairo and São Paulo in the near future was expected to contribute to advancing relations with all Latin American countries in the areas of tourism, trade and culture.

Abdel Latif asserted that the ABCC's office in Cairo could play an important role in increasing Brazilian investments in Egypt in the sectors of agriculture, digitization and small and medium-sized enterprises.

She explained that Egypt was willing to cooperate with the ABCC to push forward commercial ties, especially after Egyptian exports to Brazil rose by 150% in 2021 and the bilateral trade balance hit USD 2 billion.