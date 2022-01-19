Senegal: Egyptian Amb. in Dakar Delivers Medical Aid Shipment to Senegal

The Egyptian Ambassador of Egypt in Dakar Noha Khader delivered a shipment of medical aid provided by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Senegalese Minister of Health and Social Action to help the Senegalese government confront the spread of the Corona pandemic.

During the aid handover ceremony, the Egyptian ambassador emphasized deep brotherly relations between Egypt and Senegal, and highlighted Egypt's continued support for Senegal's plan to support and develop the health care sector.

For his part, the Senegalese Minister of Health, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, thanked Egypt for this kind initiative, stressing the need for cooperation between all countries to get out of this current crisis.

Egypt Today