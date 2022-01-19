Egypt: Sisi Decries Houthi Drone Strike On UAE

18 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi denounced on Tuesday 18/1/2022 a terrorist attack committed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the UAE on Monday.

During a phone call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sisi reiterated Egypt's solidarity with the UAE and support for all actions it takes to defend its territories and protect its citizens.

Sisi also stressed that the security and stability of the UAE are closely intertwined with Egypt's national security, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels triggered a fuel tank blast that left some people killed and wounded near Abu Dhabi International Airport.

