Egypt, Belgium Hold Talks to Boost Joint Cooperation in Health Sector

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has held talks with Ambassador of Belgium in Cairo Francois Cornet d'Elzius on means of boosting joint cooperation in the health sector.

Both officials discussed joint cooperation in the fields of localizing medical technology in Egypt and upgrading the skills of workers in the health sector.

The Egyptian minister reviewed at the meeting the national strategy for confronting the coronavirus and precautionary measures that were adopted to curb the spread of its variants.

Abdel Ghaffar also thanked Belgium for its support for Egypt and providing it with more than one million doses of coronavirus vaccines over the past months.

For his part, D'Elzius expressed hope for benefiting from the Egyptian experiment in the field of public health initiatives that were launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

He confirmed his country's full support for Egypt in the face of coronavirus pandemic.

Egypt Today