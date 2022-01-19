Egypt: EU-Egypt Partnership Priorities Document for 2021-2027 Is 99 Percent Complete - EU Envoy

Head of the European Union delegation to Egypt Christian Berger said the EU-Egypt partnership priorities document for 2021-2027 is about to be completed.

The document is 99% complete, Berger told reporters on Tuesday during a ceremony held by the French Embassy in Cairo to mark the start of France's chairmanship of the European Union.

A meeting will be held at the ministerial level between Egyptian and European sides within the next three months with the participation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, he added.

Meanwhile, Berger emphasized the importance of the climate issue, pointing out to the preparations made for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), to be hosted by Egypt next November.

In this regard, he noted that visits have started between European and Egyptian officials, the latest of which was the one made by the COP26 president to Egypt to prepare for the summit.

He added that the European Union has welcomed Egypt's hosting of the summit, which is set to be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh.