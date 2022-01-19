Liberia: Ambassadors Cleveland Visit Liberia On Women's Football Development Tour

Monrovia — An American-based women football club, Ambassadors Cleveland arrived in Liberia on Sunday, 16 January on a week's tour in an effort to promote women's football and to help Ambassadors programs (based in the United States) assist football development in Liberia while enhancing the Gospel.

While Ambassadors Cleveland are in Liberia over the course of a week, they will conduct a clinic for Liberian girls with the purpose of attracting young players to play football and support the growth of the game.

On the pitch, the American-based women's football team will play three (3) friendly matches all scheduled at the SKD Practice Pitch.

They'll play Women's Upper League team, sister club Ambassadors FC on Monday, 17 January and later they'll engage Liberia Women National Team in double-header fixtures with the first of those two games on Wednesday, 19 January and the last on Friday, 21 January.

Ambassadors Cleveland on Monday Januray 17, 2022 defeated Ambassadors Liberia in in a friendly at the SKD Practice Pitch.

Cleveland Ambassador secure a 5- 1 victory over their Liberian couterparted at the SKD parctice pitch.

Meanwhile the visitors will be in action at the same venue against the Women's National team of Liberia on today Wednesday before traveling to Buchanan on Friday for another friendly with the same National team.

The Ambassadors Cleveland delegation consists of officials and fifteen (15) players including former Bayern Munich star Gina Lewnadowski, Sabrina Flores formerly of Seville, Madis Less and Samantha Lofton who had UEFA Champions League stints with BIIK Kazygurt and Breidablik respectively.

Below is the full listing of the Ambassadors Cleveland squad including their previous team and level played at.

Player Previous Team Level Played

Gina Lewandowski Bayern Munich UEFA CL

Madis Less BIIK Kazygurt UEFA CL

Korbin Albert Notre Dame NCAA-ACC

Jamia Fields Houston Dash NWSL

Kati Druzina Notre Dame NCCA-ACC

Domi Richardson NY Gotham NWSL

Megan Buckingham Chicago Red Stars NWSL

Sydney Dawson Clemson NCAA-ACC

Sabrina Flores Seville La Liga

Anna Rico Pittsburgh NCAA-ACC

Elena Gutlove Butler NCAA-ACC

Delaney Matriano Cleveland Amb WPSL

Halle Stelbasky Cleveland Amb WPSL

Liv Fain Cleveland Amb WPSL

Samantha Lofton Breidablik UEFA CL