Liberia: Bong County Wins 2021/2022 NCSM Athletics

Monrovia — Bong County have proudly and convincingly won the athletics edition of the 2021/2022 National County Sports Meet with the accumulation of 38 points from nine (9) track and field events.

The Kpatewee athletes grabbed three gold medals from two middle distance's races, 800m and 1,500 and from a medley relay.

The medley relay is a track and field event in which teams of four athletes compete over sprinting distances as part of a relay race. Unlike most track relays, each member of the team runs a different distance.

Also, Bong County earned seven (7) silver medals in five events, namely, 100m female, 200m female, 400m both male and female, medley relay, 4×400 mixed relay and shot put.

The male grabbed bronze in 800m while the female pursed bronze in high jump.

Interestingly, the female side of Bong County was the heartbeat, while the male was the support system for the county to be crowned 1st winner.

Accordingly, gold medal is 5 points, silver is 3 points and bronze is 1 point respectively.

Grand Gedeh County narrowly won the 2nd place of the athletics version of the 2021/2022 NCSM with 31 points, followed by Sìnoe County as the 3rd place winner with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Nimba County got 16 points from the nine (9) events and Grand Bassa and Lofa grappled for eight (8) points each respectively.

Montserrado and Grand Cape settled with six (6) points each, while Grand Kru and Margibi acquired five (5) and three (3) points respectively.

The duo's counties bearing the name River -- River Gee and River Cess have one (1) point at peace, while the rest of the counties have nil.

According to the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), Ms. Teki Sabah Kolee of Bong County is the overall athlete and the best female athlete during the 2021/2022 NCSM. She bagged three gold medals and two silver, totalling 21 points; while the Emmanuel Dahn of Grand Gedeh is the best male athlete, pocketing two gold medals, one silver and one bronze which is totaled to 14 points.

Ms. Nancy Togbah of Nimba County is the most Improved athlete, getting the best time of 11:55 in female category of 100m