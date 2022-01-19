Liberia: Family Demands Speedy Investigation

The family of a Liberia Immigration Service office who died is calling for investigation in their relative's death.

The family of the late LIS boss, Captain James Y. Kollie said they have written Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and the Liberia National Police for a speedy investigation into the death of their Brother, Uncle, Father and Son, Captain Kollie of the LIS Commander at the Beyan's Town Check Point in Lofa County.

The elder brother of the late LIS Captain, Pastor Daniel B. Kollie, Sr., noted that have they received a call on Monday, January 10, 2022 of the sudden death of their son and brother.

He indicated that without delay, they proceeded via a charter car to Beyan's Town, a place he was assigned to ascertain the truth surrounding their brother's death.

Pastor Kollie in an interview said upon their arrival in Beyan Town, the story from their brother's co-workers on how he died was not satisfactory to them, thus making them to call for an impartial and speedy investigation into his death.

"To establish the cause of death, we took our brother to JFK Hospital where the doctor on shift discovered an injection needle that was found inserted below his lower abdomen", Pastor Kollie said with a sad countenance.

This, according to Pastor Kollie, will make the family feel that there was an alleged foul played in their brother's death, and an investigation is necessary.