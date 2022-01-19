Namibia: Silver Ferns Hand Spar Proteas Their Third Defeat

The Spar Proteas faced off with world champions the Silver Ferns of New Zealand on day three of the 2022 Netball Quad Series.

These two teams come into this game without a win in the tournament to date. They both lost against England and Australia, respectively.

Dorette Badenhorst started the game with the same team that played Australia two days ago.

Both teams started off slowly and South Africa committed a few errors in the opening minutes of the quarter before coach Badenhorst made a substitution as early as the eighth minute, with Sigrid Burger coming in for Lefebre Rademan. The Silver Ferns took the quarter 15-9.

Nicola Smith made her second appearance of the tournament at the start of the second quarter, replacing Zanele Vimbela at Goal Defence, but it was the Silver Ferns who continued with their dominance and won the quarter 16-10, to go 31-19 ahead at half time.

The championship quarter saw the introduction of Tshina Mdau at Wing Defence. The combination of Burger and Venter in attack worked in South Africa's favour even though it was laced with some minor errors.

Monique Reyneke made her return on court in the place of Mdau at Wing Defence. New Zealand continued with their dominance to take a 43-28 lead by the end of the third quarter.

South Africa tried hard to come back and take the game to New Zealand, while Rademan was recalled in place of Sigi Burger. The time on the bench seemed to have energised Rademan as she came back stronger and more clinical.

The Spar Proteas had not won a quarter during the tournament, but they broke that duck when they won the last quarter 15-11. It was not enough though as New Zealand won the match 54-43.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two sides will now square off once again for third place on Wednesday.

Spar Proteas head coach, Badenhorst said:

"We started very slowly as compared to how we wanted to start playing. We really had to grind hard for the first three quarters of the match, and we did very well in the last quarter. I will admit that we have a long way to go in terms of readiness. We are playing against players who are playing in professional leagues so we need to make sure that our players who play locally get more game time and get them on par with their international counterparts."

New Zealand Starting VII:

GK: Sulu Fitzpatrick; GD: Phoenix Karaka; C: Shannon Saunders; WA: Gina Crampton; WD: Karin Burger; GA: Maia Wilson; GS: Grace Nweke

South Africa Starting VII:

GS: Ine-Mari Venter; GA: Lefebre Rademan; WA: Izette Griesel; C: Bongiwe Msomi; WD: Monique Reyneke; GD: Zanele Vimbela; GK: Phumza Maweni

South Africa will take on New Zealand on Wednesday 19 January 2022 at 19:30 CAT. The match will be televised on Supersport Action (SS10)