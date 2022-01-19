Egypt: The Telegraph Nominates Egypt As 'Amazing' Destination to Spend Winter Holidays During 2022

19 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The British newspaper, The Telegraph, nominated Egypt as an "amazing" destination for spending the winter holidays this year, inviting all travel lovers around the world to visit the land of the Pharaohs and enjoy its various tourist and archaeological potentials.

In a report, the newspaper said, "Egypt has proven its popularity as a favorite tourist destination," noting that this year is the right time to visit the country because it coincides with the centenary of discovering the tomb of the famed pharaoh Tutankhamun, which is one of the greatest archaeological discoveries in the world.

This year also marks the second anniversary of decoding the Rosetta Stone, and the highly anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is set to take place.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X