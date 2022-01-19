Egypt: The Telegraph Nominates Egypt As 'Amazing' Destination to Spend Winter Holidays During 2022

The British newspaper, The Telegraph, nominated Egypt as an "amazing" destination for spending the winter holidays this year, inviting all travel lovers around the world to visit the land of the Pharaohs and enjoy its various tourist and archaeological potentials.

In a report, the newspaper said, "Egypt has proven its popularity as a favorite tourist destination," noting that this year is the right time to visit the country because it coincides with the centenary of discovering the tomb of the famed pharaoh Tutankhamun, which is one of the greatest archaeological discoveries in the world.

This year also marks the second anniversary of decoding the Rosetta Stone, and the highly anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is set to take place.

Egypt Today